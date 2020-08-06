Here is a listing of youth and recreational sports results reported to LNP on Aug. 4 and 5.

LANCASTER COUNTY YOUTH BASEBALL LEAGUE

GAMES PLAYED AUG. 5

14U

Section One

Manheim Township Streaks 12, Elizabethtown Black 2

• Manheim Township wins best-of-three playoff series 2-0.

Manheim Lions 7, Hempfield Black 3

12U

Section One

Mountville Indians 12, Solanco Gold 2

10U

Section Two

Lancaster SALSA 9, Manheim VFW 7

GAMES PLAYED AUG. 4

14U

Section Two

Hempfield Red 11, Lampeter-Strasburg Blue 10

Mount Joy Blue 11, Solanco Black 1

12U

Section Two

Manheim Township Lightning 10, Solanco White 7

Section Three

Manheim VFW 7, Donegal Green 5

10U

Section Two

Penn Manor Gold 8, Mount Joy 6

RECREATIONAL BOWLING

222 DUTCH LANES

JUNIOR/ADULT

Rick Miller, 259-235-234—728

Ryan Muckle, 244-197-243—684

Harold Caldwell, 211-236-233—680

Todd Diehl, 204-235-232—671

Chad Folker, 223-214-213—650

Brian Ross, 182-219-236—637

Tanner Schickel, 247-200-189—636

Carter Snavely, 193-226-215—634

FUNTIMERS

Austin Barilar, 219-248-201—668

RECREATIONAL GOLF

BENT CREEK

WOMEN’S 18-HOLE LEAGUE — Even Steven, Aug. 5.

Flight A: First Gross, Kim Brown, 48. First Net, Gayle Seropian, 37. Second Net, Lesli Binford, 39.

Flight B: First Gross, Rose Sieger, 51. First Net: Heidi Cohen, 31.5. Second Net: Karen Rizzo, 37.5.

Flight C: First Gross: Kay McDowell, 59. First Net, Doris Horenkamp, 35.5. Second Net, Ruth Witman, 40.

CROSSGATES

WOMEN’S LEAGUE — Two Best Balls of Four Net, Aug. 5. First: Karen Eckert, Dottie Martin, Betty Bollinger and Val Cornwell, 133. Second: Carol Garrett, Ginjr Robinson, Nancy Bradley and Cindy Moore, 136.

Flight A: First, Cindy Moore, 78; second, Brenda Moran, 79; third, Betty Bollinger, 82; fourth (tie), Peggy Abrahamson, Deb Hagerty, 86.

Flight B: First, Valerie Cornwell, 74; second, Nancy Bradley, 75; third (tie), Carol Garrett, Dottie Martin, 79.

FOUR SEASONS

MEN’S 18-HOLE GROUP — Lancaster Senior Net, Aug. 5.

Flight A: First, Ron Camens, 66; second, Paul Yeaglin, 67; third, Craig Hall, 68; fourth (tie), Randy Cooper, Jim Yeaglin, Cy Loy, 70.

Flight B: First, Frank Provanzo, 68; second (tie), Frank Sohn, Don Denlinger, 70; fourth (tie), Howard Benner, Dennis Hornberger, 73; sixth, Bob Sadoski, 76.

Flight C: First (tie), Jack Richards, Joe Riley, 68; third (tie), Terry Groft, Ryan Bolinder, 70; fifth (tie), Bill Stock, Robert Miller, 72.

Flight D: First, Ron Shaeffer, 67; second, Gary Yoder, 70; third, Dom Dibella, 71; fourth, David Bowen, 72; fifth (tie), Dave Harman, George Grissinger, 74.

MANOR

LADIES OF THE MANOR 18-HOLE LEAGUE — Gross/Net, Aug. 5.

First Flight: Gross, Jean Krick, 95. Net, Cheryl Heckman, 68.

Second Flight: Gross, Carol Moyer, 99. Net, Teri Hettinger, 68.

Third flight: Gross, Bonnie Zieber, 107. Net: Hazel Sweigart, 61.

OVERLOOK

SHOT HIS AGE — Earle Hershey of the Parsormore Group, age 82, shot a round of 79 on Aug. 3.

SHOT HIS AGE — Bob Sneath of the Parsormore Group, age 80, shot a round of 80 on Aug. 3.