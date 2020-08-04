Here is a listing of youth and recreational sports results reported to LNP on Aug. 3.

Please note that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the LNP sports department is not working in the newsroom. If you call in a score to 717-291-8666, you will only be able to leave a voice mail. We retrieve voice mails remotely each night; but if you do call, be sure to leave your name and phone number so we may contact you if there is a problem. Results may also be emailed to sports@lnpnews.com. They appear in the print edition of LNP as space permits each day. Also, because LNP has begun running on a new press as of July 27, print deadlines will be much earlier for the next several weeks during the shakedown process. The nightly cutoff for print will be between 8:30 and 9 p.m., depending on shifting deadlines.

LANCASTER COUNTY YOUTH BASEBALL LEAGUE

GAMES PLAYED AUG. 3

14U

Section One

Manheim Township Streaks 4, Elizabethtown Black 2

• Trey Eckman and Ryan Turner each homered for Township.

Section Two

Donegal Indians 4, Manheim VFW 2

Cedar Crest 13, Lampeter-Strasburg Blue 3

Section Three

Penn Manor 8, Mount Joy 0

12U

Section Two

Solanco White 12, Lancaster Rec 11

Mountville Yankees 10, Garden Spot Blue Sox 0

• L. Hodge and B. Rishell combined to pitch a no-hitter, while L. Mussmon and L. Weisglass each hit a home run in the game.

GAME PLAYED JULY 31

14U

Section Three

Mountville Orioles 12, Donegal Indians 7

RECREATIONAL GOLF

GALEN HALL

EAGLE — Jane Glass eagled the 320-yard, par-five 18th hole off the ladies’ tee July 22 using a driver, 5-wood and putter.

MANOR

HOFFA TEAM MATCHES — Aug. 3. Front (plus-6), back (plus-6) and total (plus-12): Terry Wright, George Snyder, Pierce Cloud and Ron Krick.

SHOT HIS AGE — Ron Krick, age 81, shot a round of 79 on Aug. 3.

THE WETLANDS

HoffmanTour. com — Calloway handicap scoring system, tiebreaker is gross score, indicated in parentheses. Aug. 3. First, Hip Montano, 71; second, Brian Kuntz, 72 (77); third, Dan Miller, 72 (87); fourth, Jeff Wolgemuth 73 (85); fifth, Jon Armstrong 73 (88).