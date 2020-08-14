Here is a listing of youth and recreational sports results reported to LNP on Aug. 13.

RECREATIONAL GOLF

BENT CREEK

SENIOR SERIES NO. 2 — 1 BB Gross + 1 BB Net of Foursome, Aug. 13. First: Joe Narkiewicz, Guy Pedelini, Jim Firmender and Don Sherick, 137. Second: Joe Mulhearn, Larry Berger, Tony Vaudo and Vernon Martin, 141.

Low Net Scores of the Day: First, Guy Pedelini, 65; second (tie), Mike Graybill, Joe Narkiewicz, Don Sherick, 68; fifth, Larry Berger, 69; sixth, Joe Mulhearn, 71.

CROSSGATES

HOLE-IN-ONE — Walt Ledzinski aced the 110-yard third hole on Aug. 13 using an 8-iron.

SENIOR LEAGUE — Aug. 13.

A Flight: First, Jack Janowicz, 64; second, Bob Kayden, 68; third (tie), Hip Montano, Roger Bruszewski, Jon Armstrong, 69.

B Flight: First (tie), Steve Parmer, John Kitner, 68; third (tie), Jerry Miller, Keith Hunsicker, 70; fifth, Howard Pryor, 71.

C Flight: First, Jim Rapier, 66; second, Fred Deeley, 67; third, Mike Pidgeon, 68; fourth, John Miller, 70; fifth, Charles Smith, 71.

D Flight: First, Pat Loht, 64; second (tie), Scott Pontz, Jeffrey Gingrich, 66; fourth (tie), Don Kauffman, Bill Bitterman, Neil Gardner, 71.

E Flight: First, Bill Renninger, 62; second (tie), Bill Arms, Tom Hyland, 64; fourth, Gene Brown, 66; fifth, Everard Korthals, 69.

Closest to the Pin: No. 6, Carl Frey, 3 feet, 11 inches; No. 17, Jack Manotti, 2-4.

FOUR SEASONS

WOMEN’S 18-HOLE LEAGUE — Super Nine, Half Handicap, Aug. 13.

Flight A: First, Deb Kreiser, 33; second, Joyce Stabler, 34; third, Shirley Yoder, 37.

Flight B: First, Carole Keim, 33; second, Cheryl Amey, 39.

Flight C: First, Sue McMullen, 33; second, Grace Sensenig, 36; third, Velda Emonds, 38.

Closest to the pin: No. 9: Deb Kreiser.

WOMEN’S NINE-HOLE LEAGUE — Aug. 13. Flight A: Katie Brown, 29. Flight B: Patti Hartman, 25. Flight C: Betty Fitzgerald, 29. Flight D: Lynn Mann, 31.

HAWK VALLEY

SENIOR LEAGUE — Points System, Aug. 13, 34 players. First: Jim Axe and Bill Lopez, +14. Second (tie): Ken Ruth and Mike Chism, George Saltzman and Jon Ensminger, +10. Third: Carl Anderson and Charlie Miles, +9.

Greenies: No. 2, Tony Weinhold; No. 8, George Saltzman; No. 11, Mike Mackinnon; No. 17, Mike Mackinnon.

LANCASTER COUNTRY CLUB

ONE DAY MEMBER-GUEST — Aug. 13.

Net: First, Rob Castor and Tom Herring, 60; second, Ron McKinney and Chris Ziegler, 63*; third, Brintan Madonna and Brad Graffius, 63*; fourth, Todd Lehman and Bob Kreider, 63*; fifth, Ryan Horan and Jim Glenn, 63*.

Gross: First, Patrick Dosh and Daniel Strine, 73*; second, Josh Landis and Lane Rudolph, 73*; third, Dave McCormick and Andy McCormick, 74*.

* Determined by Match of Cards

Skill Prizes: No. 1 Meadow Creek, longest drive, Danny Scheurich; No. 6 Meadowcreek, closest to the hole, Lyndon Sentz, 2 feet, 7 inches; No. 8 Meadowcreek, closest to the hole, Daniel Strine, 1-5; No. 12 Dogwood, closest to the hole, Mark Leaman, 7-3; No. 17 Dogwood, closest to the hole, Andy McCormick, 13-9.

MEADIA HEIGHTS

WOMEN’S 18-HOLE LEAGUE — Cross Over, Aug. 12. First (tie): Janice Leakway, Carolyn Salisbury, 29. Third (tie): Katie Lapinsky, Denyse Keaveney, Alicia Moranz, 30.

SENIOR DAY NO. 4 — Blind Partners (1 of 2), Aug. 13. First: Craig Trout and Glenn Walz, 59. Second: Bob Keaveney and Fred Rudy, 63. Third: John Enck and n/a, 64.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT MEN’S LEAGUE — Team Quota, Aug. 12. First: Sam Ebersol, Blaise Holzbauer and Ed Berryman, +4. Second: Kyle Ebersol, Brian Cline, Dan Strauss and Andrew Enck, -1.

2020 MGA PRESIDENT’S CUP — Aug. 12. Nick Grouzes and Will McGrorty defeated Bob Rose and John Enck 1-up (19 holes) for the victory.

RECREATIONAL BOWLING

222 DUTCH LANES

THURSDAY JUNIOR DOUBLES

Drew Jaquith, 251-215-227—693

Andrew Barnica, 228-237-224—689

Trevor Courtney, 199-239-223—661

Aliza Skirk, 205-206-223—634

LANCASTER COUNTY YOUTH BASEBALL LEAGUE

PLAYOFF GAMES PLAYED AUG. 13

14U

Section One

Manheim Township Streaks 11, Mountville Angels 3

• Township wins the championship.

12U

Section One

Lampeter-Strasburg 6, Manheim VFW 5

• L-S wins the series 2-1.

PLAYOFF GAMES PLAYED AUG. 12

14U

Section Two

Mount Joy Blue 6, Elizabethtown Black 3

10U

Section One

Mountville Cubs 7, Manheim Township Streaks 3

• Mountville wins the championship.