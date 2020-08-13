Here is a listing of youth and recreational sports results reported to LNP on Aug. 12.

Please note that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the LNP sports department is not working in the newsroom. If you call in a score to 717-291-8666, you will only be able to leave a voice mail. We retrieve voice mails remotely each night; but if you do call, be sure to leave your name and phone number so we may contact you if there is a problem. Results may also be emailed to sports@lnpnews.com. They appear in the print edition of LNP as space permits each day. Also, because LNP has recently begun running on a new press, print deadlines will be much earlier for the next several weeks during the shakedown process. The nightly cutoff for print will be between 8:30 and 9 p.m., depending on shifting deadlines.

RECREATIONAL GOLF

BENT CREEK

WOMEN’S 18-HOLE LEAGUE — Stroke Play, Aug. 12.

Flight A: First gross, Kim Brown, 86; first net, Tammy Yarnell, 75; second net, Heidi Cohen, 77.

Flight B: First gross, Cindy Sorrentino, 102; first net, Sandy Firmender, 74; second net, Janet Roberts, 77.

Flight C: First gross, Joan Sherman, 112; first net, Ruth Witman, 79; second net, Joann Brayman, 86.

CONESTOGA

WEDNESDAY WOMEN’S 18-HOLE LEAGUE — Combo Tee Scramble, Aug. 12. First: Wendy Biggs, Billie Besser and Morgan Kibler, 66. Second: Debbie Keys, Carolyn Benedict, Diana Roberts and Char Kocher, 69. Third: Lyndsey Rote, Fern Clemmer, Joan Bergey and Robin Wengrenovich, 73.

TUESDAY WOMEN’S NINE-HOLE LEAGUE — Gross Medal Play, Aug. 11. First (tie): Erika Wolf, Lyndsey Rote, 46. Third: Debbie Keys, 48.

CROSSGATES

WOMEN’S LEAGUE — Throw Out Worst Three Holes, Aug. 12.

A Flight: First, Cathy Wood, 70; second, Joyce Herr, 76; third (tie), Brenda Moran, Lani Ward, 77.

A Flight Throw Out Worst Three Holes: First, Cathy Wood, 54; second, Brenda Moran, 56; third, Joyce Stabler, 58; fourth (tie), Lani Ward, Betty Bollinger, 59.

B Flight: First, Kristen Rider, 67; second, Patty Wright, 73; third, Kristin Schlageter, 74; fourth, Carol Horning, 81.

B Flight Throw Out Worst Three Holes: First, Kristen Rider, 51; second, Patty Wright, 54; third, Kristin Schlageter, 58; fourth, Carol Horning, 61.

C Flight: First, Lori Dimmig, 70; second, Phyllis Diller, 74; third, Madonna Hufnagel, 76; fourth, Kitty Smoker, 77.

C Flight Throw Out Worst Three Holes: First, Lori Dimmig, 51; second, Phyllis Diller, 55; third, Kitty Smoker, 57; fourth, Linda Strange, 59.

FOUR SEASONS

MEN’S 18-HOLE GROUP — Lancaster Senior Net, Aug. 12.

Flight A: First (tie), Frank Tunis, Randy Cooper, 67; third (tie), Jim Yeaglin, PJ Hultzapple, 68; fifth, Jim Hunt, 71; sixth, Paul Yeaglin, 73.

Flight B: First (tie), Joe Klazas, Roger Cook, 73; third (tie), Don Denlinger, Howard Benner, Dennis Hornberger, 74; sixth, Frank Sohn, 75.

Flight C: First, Howard Pryor, 68; second (tie), Jack Richards, Tony Tait, 72; fourth, Robert Miller, 73; fifth, Bob Bozochovic, 75; sixth, Barry Kidd, 77.

Flight D: First, Erik Fredericksen, 65; second, Jim Newcomer, 71; third (tie), Bill Reynolds, Jim Biller, Dom Dibella, 74; sixth, Gary Yoder, 77.

MEN’S 18-HOLE GROUP — Lancaster Senior Net, Aug. 11.

Flight A: First, Bob McCreary, 68; second (tie), Jerry Lind, Randy Shue, 69; fourth (tie), Neal Vital, Gerald Miller, 70; sixth, Dave Kennedy, 71.

Flight B: First, Mike Albenzi, 66; second (tie), Chip Hoffman, Sam Vogel, 67; fourth, Dave Doseff, 68; fifth, Bill Schantzenbach, 70; sixth, Jim Kessler, 73.

Flight C: First, Dan Porreca, 65; second, Neil Gardner, 66; third, Claude Martin, 71; fourth (tie), Jerry Hoff, Scott Pontz, 72; sixth, Ray Hottenstein, 73.

Flight D: First, Don Cunningham, 68; second (tie), Ben Riggs, Alan Bair, Clarence Wenger, Jim Stager, 71; sixth, Carl Zartman, 73.

FOXCHASE

SENIOR LEAGUE — Team Points System, Aug. 12, 31 players.

First: Bob Lee and Dave Rupp, +13; second, Jerry Shick and Joe Schumacher, +12; third, Don Scheipe and Warren Kimmel, +11; fourth, Will Eagleson and Tye Zerbe, +8.

Greenies: No. 3, Will Eagleson; No. 6, Jim Brewer; No. 8, Jim Osborn; No. 13, Jerry Shick.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

HIGHLANDS OF DONEGAL

SENIOR LEAGUE — Net Scores, Aug. 12.

Flight One: First, Charlie Brecht, 59; second, Frank Telenko Jr., 65; third (tie), Greg Smith, Tom Snyder, 67; fifth (tie), Barry Mowrer, Dick Umberger, Keith Branum, 68; eighth, Kevin Ahern, 69; ninth, Ed Binder, 72; 10th (tie), Larry Chottiner, Ron Delk, 74; 12th, Bruce Pratt, 75; 13th, Keith Wilkes, 78; 14th, Dick Rutt, 79.

Flight Two: First, Bob Culp, 62; second (tie), Fred Mayers, Phil Sinegar, 64; fourth (tie), Carl King, Frank Telenko, 67; sixth, Rod Shank, 69; seventh (tie), Don Waite, Robert Scharf, 71; ninth, Gerald Hassel, 73; 10th (tie), Barry Palmer, Doug Rehrer, Gene Newcomer, John Schnee, 75; 14th, Larry Dombach, 77.

Closest to the Pin: No. 3, Keith Branum.

LANCASTER COUNTRY CLUB

WOMEN’S 18-HOLE LEAGUE — Silver Tee Tournament, Better Ball of Partners, Aug. 12.

First Flight: Kathy Myers and Emy Belser, 60.

Second Flight: Tie, Mary Ellen Kopetz and Ann Leonard, Fran Fleckenstein and Kitty Gamber, 70.

SHOT HER AGE — Kathy Myers, age 79, shot a round of 79 on Aug. 12.

MEADIA HEIGHTS

WOMEN’S NINE-HOLE LEAGUE — Club Championship, Aug. 11. First: Roseann Romito, 32. Second (tie): Heidi Long, Mary Clinton, Alicia Moranz, 34. Fourth (tie): Joyce Hodgson, Rosene Fisher, Marianne Talbot, 35.

RECREATIONAL BOWLING

222 DUTCH LANES

WEDNESDAY SENIORS

Ken Hoshauer, 223-186-223—619

Joe Leshiskie, 211-195-203—609

LANCASTER COUNTY YOUTH BASEBALL LEAGUE

PLAYOFF GAMES PLAYED AUG. 12

14U

Section One

Mountville Angels 13, Manheim Lions 1

12U

Section One

Mountville Indians 10, Hempfield Black 3

— Mountville wins series 2-0.

PLAYOFF GAMES PLAYED AUG. 11

14U

Section One

Manheim Township Streaks 5, Mountville Angels 4

Manheim Lions 11, Penn Manor Comets 1

12U

Section One

Penn Manor 14, Donegal 4