Here is a listing of youth and recreational sports results reported to LNP on Aug. 11.

Please note that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the LNP sports department is not working in the newsroom. If you call in a score to 717-291-8666, you will only be able to leave a voice mail. We retrieve voice mails remotely each night; but if you do call, be sure to leave your name and phone number so we may contact you if there is a problem. Results may also be emailed to sports@lnpnews.com. They appear in the print edition of LNP as space permits each day. Also, because LNP has recently begun running on a new press, print deadlines will be much earlier for the next several weeks during the shakedown process. The nightly cutoff for print will be between 8:30 and 9 p.m., depending on shifting deadlines.

LANCASTER COUNTY YOUTH BASEBALL LEAGUE

PLAYOFF GAMES PLAYED AUG. 11

12U

Section One

Manheim Township Streaks 8, Solanco Gold 3

Manheim VFW 21, Lampeter-Strasburg Cardinals 10

PLAYOFF GAMES PLAYED AUG. 10

10U

Section One

Mountville Cubs 9, Donegal 3

• With the win, the Cubs advanced to Wednesday’s championship game.

RECREATIONAL BOWLING

222 DUTCH LANES

JR/ADULT

Tyler Miller, 207-237-289—733

Tanner Schickel, 204-278-249—731

Harold Caldwell, 227-246-257—730

Todd Diehl, 219-234-207—660

Brandi Whitmyer, 233-224-191—648

FUNTIMERS

Eric Montgomery, 245-246-247—738

Skylar Allison, 226-205-278—709

Brent Cox, 204-215-231—650

RECREATIONAL GOLF

BENT CREEK

WOMEN’S NINE-HOLE GROUP — Stroke Play and Scramble, Aug. 11. Stroke Play: First (gross), Bev Gibson, 50; first (net), Joann Brayman, 33; second (net, tie), Carole Revell, Ann Foley, 39. Scramble: First, Jean Hosler, Ellen Markel and Diane Supple, 40.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

CHAPEL HILL

TUESDAY MORNING MEN’S LEAGUE — Team Points, Aug. 11. First: Scott Keener, Vahan Najarian and Jim Sutton, plus-13. Second: Will Eagleson, Ed Heck and Bill Lopez, plus-4.

TUESDAY WOMEN’S LEAGUE — Aug. 11. First, Laverne Bowen, +6; second, Karen Heck, +5.

CONESTOGA

SENIOR LEAGUE — CCC Best Ball, Aug. 11. First: George Kunkel, Lance Besser and Gary Monge, 58. Second: Cass Gieniec, Dan Leaman and Rick Eichelberger, 59. Third (tie): Steve Van Duzer, Art Mink and Dennis Roberts, John Palumbo, Mike Place and Mike Hansberry, 60.

COOL CREEK

HOFFMANTOUR. COM — Calloway handicap scoring system, tie breaker = (gross score, #1 handicap), Aug. 11. First, Gary Hoffman, 71; second, Dan Guers, 74 (83); third, Wayne Hoffman, 74 (84); fourth, Jon Armstrong, 75;fifth, Dan Miller, 76.

DEER VALLEY

SHOT HIS AGE — Lloyd Ruoss, age 83, of the Parsormore Group, shot a round of 80 on Aug. 11.

MANOR

SHOT HIS AGE — Spence Henry, age 79, shot a round of 75 on Aug. 11.

SHOT HIS AGE — Irv Fox, age 77, shot a round of 77 on Aug. 11.

HOFFA TEAM MATCHES — Aug. 11. Front (plus-1, tie):Scott Burtner, Terry Wright, Ron Hirneisen and Bob Yerger; Doug Dahms, Dave Seibold, Stan Kanavins and Jim Lloyd; Irv Fox, Don Gehman, Tom Docherty and Ed Lilly.

Back (plus-5): Spence Henry, Roy Hoffa, Larry Piet and Larry Schneck.

Total (plus-5): Doug Dahms, Dave Seibold, Stan Kanavins and Jim Lloyd.

OVERLOOK

WOMEN’S NINE-HOLE LEAGUE — Gross, Aug. 11. Flight A: Janet Speros, 55. Flight B (tie): Louise Arms, Peggy Sneath, 65. Flight C: Pam Lane, 61. Flight D: Anna Mae Lapp, 75.

WOMEN’S 18-HOLE LEAGUE — Medal Play, Aug. 11.

Flight A: First, Linda Scott (gross), 96; second, Jill Kerchner (net), 75; third, Debbie Wenger (net), 77. Lowest putts: Joan Krayer, 32.

Flight B: First, Dottie Martin (gross), 99; second, Carol Horning (net), 70; third, Cyndi Delong (net), 71. Lowest putts: Jennifer Mundy, 35.

Flight C: First, Pam Williams (gross), 103; second, Muriel Meier (net), 70; third, Pat Smith (net), 70. Lowest putts: Muriel Meier, 33.

Flight D: First, Cheryl Amey (gross), 114; second, Irene Kiphorn (net), 78; third, Shirley Reindollar (net), 83. Lowest putts: Irene Kiphorn, 38.

TANGLEWOOD

SHOT HIS AGE — Fred Trail, age 82, shot a round of 82 from the Gold Tees on Aug. 11.

SHOT HIS AGE — Jerry Shank, age 81, shot a round of 79 from the Gold Tees on Aug. 11.

WOMEN’S CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP — Aug. 10-11. Championship Flight: Low gross, Karen Miller, 81-83—164; second, Cindy Moore, 79-87—166; low net, Shannon Campbell, 70-67—137; second, Deb Amspacher, 79-67—146.

First Flight: Low gross, Diane Finkbiner, 104-96—200; second, Cindy Tanner, 101-106—207; low net (tie), Kathy Enck, 80-73—153 and Patty Wright, 78-75—153.