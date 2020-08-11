Here is a listing of youth and recreational sports results reported to LNP on Aug. 10, as well as the tee times for Saturday's upcoming Lanco Fulton Bank Mid-Am Championship.

Please note that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the LNP sports department is not working in the newsroom. If you call in a score to 717-291-8666, you will only be able to leave a voice mail. We retrieve voice mails remotely each night; but if you do call, be sure to leave your name and phone number so we may contact you if there is a problem. Results may also be emailed to sports@lnpnews.com. They appear in the print edition of LNP as space permits each day. Also, because LNP has recently begun running on a new press, print deadlines will be much earlier for the next several weeks during the shakedown process. The nightly cutoff for print will be between 8:30 and 9 p.m., depending on shifting deadlines.

LANCASTER COUNTY YOUTH BASEBALL LEAGUE

PLAYOFF GAMES PLAYED AUG. 10

14U

Section One

Manheim Township Streaks 13, Manheim Lions 8

Mountville Angels 16, Penn Manor Comets 6 (4.5 innings)

Section Two

Mount Joy Blue 4, Manheim Tigers 2

Elizabethtown Black 10, Mountville Red Sox 5

12U

Section One

Lampeter-Strasburg Cardinals 6, Manheim VFW 5

Penn Manor 5, Donegal 4

Mountville Indians 12, Hempfield Black 8

Manheim Township Streaks 16, Solanco Gold 4

• Jacob Carrasco homered to end the game.

Section Two

Manheim Township Thunder 7, Mountville Phillies 5

Mountville Yankees 16, Manheim VFW 7

10U

Section One

Manheim Township Streaks 16, Penn Manor 9

RECREATIONAL SOFTBALL

LANCO SENIOR MODIFIED

L.H. Brubaker 17, Good Food Inc. 3

PARADISE CHURCH LEAGUE

Weavertown 11, Ridgeview 3

RECREATIONAL GOLF

LANCO FULTON BANK MID-AM CHAMPIONSHIP

Highlands of Donegal / Black

Saturday, Aug. 15

Pairings/Tee Times

8 a.m.— Bob Ruby, Shane Glackin, Scott Lumbatis.

8:10 a.m.— Jeffrey Stokes, Jeffrey Greiner, Marty Sowa.

8:20 a.m.— Brian Crosby, Timothy Wolcott, Ben Sensenig.

8:30 a.m.— Chris Fieger, Derek McCarty, Brian Groff.

8:40 a.m.— Fredrick Taggart, Cole Wagner, Seth Johnston.

8:50 a.m.— Christopher Fieger Jr., John Lowder, Jon Ressler.

9 a.m.— Ryan Klunk, Ryan Felpel, Michael Turner.

9:10 a.m.— Leon Nolt, Larry Wallick Sr., Christopher Irvin.

9:20 a.m.— Mark Lowrie, Cody Correa, John Sweeney.

9:30 a.m.— Trevor Pope, Greg Osborne, TJ Ostrom.

9:40 a.m.— Mike Madar, John Hughes, Darl Yoder.

9:50 a.m.— Corey Wenger, Zak Drescher, Michael Disante.

10 a.m.— Ian Albright, Greg Monk, Benjamin Smith, Andrew Baker.

DAUPHIN HIGHLANDS

EAGLE — John Hartman eagled the par-5, 425-yard fifth hole using a driver, 9-wood and pitching wedge.

FOXCHASE

HOLE-IN-ONE — Matt Woods aced the 145-yard eighth hole using a hybrid.

HIGHLANDS OF DONEGAL

SENIOR LEAGUE — Net Score, Aug. 10.

Flight One: First (tie), Larry Chottiner, Rich Gobbo, 63; third, Ron Delk, 64; fourth (tie), Bruce Pratt, Ed Binder, Greg Smith, 65; seventh, Joe Mcdonough, 66; eighth, Keith Branum, 68; ninth, Kevin Ahern, 71.

Flight 2: First, Charlie Brecht, 62; second, Gerald Hassel, 63; third, Larry Dombach, 66; fourth (tie), Gene Newcomer, Rod Shank, 67; sixth, Carl King, 69; seventh, Bill Wentling, 70; eighth (tie), Frank Telenko, Robert Scharf, 72; 10th (tie), Barry Palmer, Erick Kershner, 73; 12th (tie), Charlie Barrett, Don Waite, John Schnee, 75.

Closest to the Pin: No. 3, Bill Wentling.

MANOR

HOFFA TEAM MATCHES — Aug. 10. Front (plus-6): Dave Guiles, Don Gehman, Larry Piet and Jim Lloyd. Back (plus-8):Terry Wright, Dennise Gassert and Lou Rizzuto. Total (plus-9): Ron Hirneisen, Frank Talarico, Roy Hoffa and Dave Seibold.