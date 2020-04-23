Elizabethtown College softball coach Kathy Staib and Millersville University baseball coach Jon Shehan are guests on this week's LNP|LancasterOnline sports roundtable.

Staib was in her 16th season overall as the Blue Jays' skipper and Shehan in his 13th as the Marauders' boss when the 2020 campaign was halted about six weeks ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They both discuss what those moments were like.

Additionally, they shed light on the many challenges college coaches are faced with now that the NCAA has granted spring sports student-athletes an extra year of athletic eligibility, the related Title IX implications, and how they're going about evaluating recruits without a high school spring season.

To watch the full show, click the 'play' button on the video above.