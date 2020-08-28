The LNP|LancasterOnline sports roundtable is back for a second episode of the week.

This time, reporters Mike Gross, Jeff Reinhart and John Walk recap what was a busy week of high school fall sports news.

Among the items discussed: the first Lancaster-Lebanon League golf match, the Wilson School Board's vote on the fate of fall sports, an update to liability concerns and spectator limits, new parameters in place for girls volleyball matches and cross country meets, and important upcoming fall sports dates with official practices right around the corner.

To watch the full show, click the 'play' button on the video above.

