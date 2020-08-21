LNP|LancasterOnline sports reporters Mike Gross, Jeff Reinhart and John Walk meet just minutes after the PIAA Board of Directors voted to play high school sports this fall.

Among discussion items is what this means moving forward, such as fall sports essentially now being in the hands of individual school districts on moving forward with the fall schedule, the start dates for Lancaster-Lebanon League fall sports teams, COVID-19 liability concerns for schools, what state championships might look like, the possibility of the PIAA trying to give a fall season later in the academic year to the schools that have already pulled the plug, and the issue with limiting spectators at sporting events.

To watch the full show, click the 'play' button on the video above.