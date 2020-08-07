There are a lot of moving parts currently ongoing when it comes to the state of fall youth sports in Pennsylvania. LNP|LancasterOnline sports reporters Mike Gross, Jeff Reinhart and John Walk try to make sense of it all on the sports roundtable after a wild week that was.

The week that began with the Lancaster-Lebanon League voting to push back the start of its fall sports season to September. It then took a detour when Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf recommended no youth sports be played until January 2021, which threw the PIAA for a loop. The week ended with the PIAA voting to push back the start of all fall sports for two weeks, during which time it hopes to get clarification from the governor's office on how to proceed.

To watch the full show, click the 'play' button on the video above.