This week's LNP|LancasterOnline sports roundtable is your one-stop shop to get a grasp on the many moving parts ongoing in regards to the state of fall sports at the high school and collegiate levels, both locally and nationally.

LNP|LancasterOnline sports reporter Mike Gross provides the latest on the Big Ten and Penn State football. Colleague John Walk recaps the latest move on fall sports for the conferences affiliated with the five colleges or universities in Lancaster County. And, finally, sports writer Jeff Reinhart shares what he is hearing in regards to pulling off high school sports this fall.

To watch the full show, click the 'play' button on the video above.