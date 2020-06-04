LNP|LancasterOnline weekly sports roundtable discussion with reporters Mike Gross, Jeff Reinhart and John Walk.

This week, they are joined by McCaskey football coach Sam London and Lancaster Mennonite girls basketball coach Trevor Orr to discuss their thoughts in regards the social unrest facing the country amidst protests after the death of George Floyd.

How are they approaching this as coaches? What conversations have they had with their players? What role can sports play, if any, in driving the conversation forward in the future?

To watch the full video, click the 'play' button above.