On this week's LNP|LancasterOnline sports roundtable, reporters Jeff Reinhart, Mike Gross and John Walk gather to discuss many items of note.

Off the top is the closure of Lebanon Catholic School, some of the sports memories from the Beavers over the last several decades, and how its closure will impact the Lancaster-Lebanon League. Additionally, some of the absences left by Lebanon Catholic might soon be filled with the league potentially welcoming in Linden Hall.

We then transition to some football items, including the recruitment of Warwick rising senior football standout Nolan Rucci and his potential college destination.

Finally, an L-L boys hoopster is revealed as an all-state selection in Class 5A for the 2019-20 season.

To watch the full show, click the 'play' button on the video above.

