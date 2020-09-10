Warwick football senior lineman Nolan Rucci joins this week's LNP|LancasterOnline sports roundtable, fresh off his recent verbal commitment to the University of Wisconsin. Alongside him is father and former NFL lineman Todd Rucci, who is also a Warwick football assistant coach and school board member.

Nolan takes us behind the scenes on what it was like being pursued as the top lineman recruit in the country, why he chose he Wisconsin, his goals in studying aerospace engineering, his expectations for the coming high school season, what it's like as a player in taking safety precautions amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, and what we should expect of Warwick senior QB Joey McCracken returning from injury.

Todd Rucci also discusses what it's been like for him as a father during Nolan's recruitment, what safety steps he's taking as an assistant coach this season and the related adjustments he and the Warwick coaching staff have had to make, among other topics.

To watch the full show, click the 'play' button on the video above.

Other stories to read: