On this week’s LNP|LancasterOnline sports roundtable, reporters Mike Gross, Jeff Reinhart and John Walk welcome guest Scott Pera, who is entering his fourth season as the Rice University men’s basketball coach.

Twenty-one years ago, Pera was the head coach at Annville-Cleona High School, steering the Little Dutchmen to the 1999 PIAA Class 2A championship. Pera took A-C back to the state quarterfinals the next year before leaving for California. He soon became head coach at Artesia High School, and eventually won a state title with a team led by future NBA star James Harden.

Pera has since worked his way up through the college coaching ranks, with stops at Arizona State, Penn and Rice, becoming the Owls’ head coach in 2017.

Among many topics, Pera chats about his coaching start as an assistant at Palmyra, reflects on his days at Annville-Cleona and what it was like coaching Harden at Artesia.

Pera, a Hershey native who played point guard at Hershey High School in his prep days, also provides some advice to today’s Lancaster-Lebanon League basketball coaches, and discusses the challenges the COVID-19 pandemic has presented to him as a college coach.

To watch the full video, click the ‘play’ button on the video above.