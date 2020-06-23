Major League Baseball might soon be back in action, with a possible truncated 60-game season starting in late July. With that, this week's LNP|LancasterOnline sports roundtable welcomes Cincinnati Reds' outfielder and Lancaster Catholic alum Travis Jankowski.

Among many topics, Jankowski discusses how he's stayed baseball-ready over the last few months while staying in Lancaster and practicing with Barnstormers' manager Ross Peeples and the challenges that might come with a shortened 60-game MLB season, such as playing in empty stadiums and traveling by bus. But he's also excited about the shortened season putting more meaning on wins and losses, and potentially leading to teams playing, "small ball," which might benefit Jankowski in that he's known for his speed on the base paths. Jankowski is also expected to compete for a starting outfield spot whenever practices do begin for the Reds.

The discussion also touches on Jankowski's prep days, when he was a two-sport student-athlete in football and baseball, and had to choose one to play at the next level. He also chats about the motivation that only getting one NCAA Division I offer coming out of high school, and how that propelled him to become the 2012 America East Player of the Year at Stony Brook University.

Finally, Jankowski provides advice to younger ballplayers on how to handle adversity.

To watch the full show, click the 'play' button on the video above.