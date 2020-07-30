Lancaster Bible College nor Millersville University will not be playing sports this fall. To shed a bit of light on the subject, Lancaster Bible College director of athletics Pete Beers and Millersville University director of athletics Miles Gallagher are guests on this week's LNP|LancasterOnline sports roundtable.

Beers and Gallagher discuss what went into the suspension of fall sports at their schools and within their conferences, the potential financial challenges presented by the coronavirus, what sports might look like in the spring, and how much both are concerned about the mental aspect for student-athletes and coaches.

To watch the full show, click the 'play' button on the video above.