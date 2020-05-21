On this week's LNP|LancsaterOnline sports roundtable, reporters Mike Gross, Jeff Reinhart and John Walk welcome guests and longtime high school referees Bob Gramola and Jay Gallagher.

Gramola, a veteran prep official with 37 years experience, and Gallagher, a boys basketball referee with 13 years experience, discuss what it's like being a high school referee, the challenges they're facing with low numbers of officials and what can be done to recruit new officials.

To watch the full show, click the 'play' button on the video above.

For more information on becoming a PIAA referee, click here.