On this week's LNP|LancasterOnline sports roundtable, sports reporters Mike Gross, Jeff Reinhart and John Walk are joined by guest Ross Peeples, the former longtime Barnstormers' pitcher who has been the franchise's skipper since 2017.

Among many topics, Peeples chats about what a possible shortened 2020 season looks like, how MLB's potential return could impact the Atlantic League and how he is piecing together his roster amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Peeples also briefly discusses how he has been helping Cincinnati Reds' outfielder Travis Jankowski, a Lancaster Catholic grad, stay fresh in training sessions at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

To watch the full show, click the 'play' button on the video above.