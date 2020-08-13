Annville-Cleona football coach Matt Gingrich and Penn Manor football coach John Brubaker join this week's LNP|LancasterOnline sports roundtable.

The coaches discuss why think think fall sports are feasible amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, how they've approached voluntary offseason workouts with their players the last month or so, how Penn Manor has adjusted to those workouts without having a weight room due to construction of the new high school, what safety precautions will be taken this fall to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (such as players taking equipment home after each day's practice, and less contact drills at practice during the week), and how that might impact the actual game product we see on Friday nights.

To watch the full show, click the 'play' button on the video above.