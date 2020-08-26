Annville-Cleona cross country coach Caitlin Heller and McCaskey girls soccer coach Christina Portelli are guests on this week's LNP|LancasterOnline sports roundtable.

With the start of an unprecedented season around the corner, Heller and Portelli join the show to discuss how they're approaching the truncated calendar, the upcoming School District of Lancaster board meeting on Sept. 8 that will decide the fate of McCaskey's fall sports season, efforts at practices and games to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, what happens if student-athlete tests positive for COVID-19, the importance of high school athletics, and how proud the coaches are of their student-athletes navigating the many challenges being presented to them.

To watch the full show, click the 'play' button on the video above.

