LNP|LancasterOnline sports reporters Mike Gross, Jeff Reinhart and John Walk are joined on this week's roundtable discussion by Annville-Cleona athletic director Tommy Long and Warwick athletic director Ryan Landis.

We are a little more than a week removed from Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf declaring that high schools sports under the jurisdiction of the PIAA and the Pennsylvania Independent Schools Athletic Association are permitted to resume activities in counties designated in the "yellow" and "green" phases. However, in order to resume sports activities, all schools must create and publish an Athletics Health and Safety Plan, which must approved by the local governing body of the school.

With that said, Long and Landis chat about what the process looks like behind-the-scenes for school administrators as they hash out a return-to-play outline to be approved by their school boards in order to allow for the return of student-athletes to athletic facilities. Additional topics include: What will preliminary workouts look like in July when student-athletes are possibly able to return to school athletic facilities? What are some of the safety guidelines that school officials will have to follow for the health of their student-athletes? What have the last few months been like as athletic directors in juggling in a unique situation that they've never before encountered?

Plus, Long discusses the recently proposed sectional alignment for the L-L/Berks football merger (beginning in 2022).

To watch the full show, click the 'play' button on the video above.

