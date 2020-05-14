On this week's LNP|LancasterOnline sports roundtable, sports reporters Mike Gross, Jeff Reinhart and John Walk welcome Reading Eagle veteran sports writer Mike Drago.

In light of last week's news about the Lancaster-Lebanon League and Berks League merging in football beginning in the 2022 season, Drago came on this week's show in order to provide L-L fans with some insight as to what they can anticipate from Berks League teams on the gridiron.

Among the topics discussed is what led the Berks League to seek a merger, how Berks and L-L teams might match up in the proposed five section format, and some top-name Berks players to keep an eye on this fall.

To watch the full show, click the 'play' button on the video above.