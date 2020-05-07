Manheim Township football coach Mark Evans and Manheim Central football coach Dave Hahn join LNP sports reporters Mike Gross, Jeff Reinhart and John Walk on this week's roundtable discussion.

A day after the Lancaster-Lebanon League board of control voted to accept the Berks League as an associate member in football beginning in 2022 season, Evans and Hahn provide their reaction and chat about potential benefits and impact of the merger for the L-L. Additionally, both shed light on how they're approaching preparations for the 2020 season as coaches and players remain at their homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

