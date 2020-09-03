News came out Wednesday that changes were being made to spectator limits at high school sports events for this fall. Lancaster-Lebanon League football teams also began heat acclimatization practices earlier this week. And the majority of the remaining L-L fall sports begin practices Friday.

All of those topics are discussed on this week's LNP|LancasterOnline sports roundtable with reporters Mike Gross, Jeff Reinhart and John Walk.

To watch the full show, click the 'play' button on the video above.