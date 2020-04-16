LNP | LancasterOnline sports reporters Mike Gross, John Walk and Jeff Reinhart gathered together via video conference to talk all things Lancaster-Lebanon League and District Three athletics with Elco athletic director Doug Bohannon and L-L League executive director Ron Kennedy from Donegal during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown.

Bohannon is the District Three chairperson, and Kennedy is poised to take over as the executive director of District Three.

