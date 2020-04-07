LNP|LancasterOnline sports reporters Jeff Reinhart, Mike Gross and John Walk gather together on a video conference to discuss how the COVID-19 pandemic has put the sports world on pause.

Among topics discussed is how high school and college teams are coping with the shutdown through methods such as video conferencing, what District Three and Lancaster-Lebanon League officials hope to see happen in the coming weeks, and possible scenarios on how sports might eventually start back up one day.

To watch the full 11-minute show, click the 'play' button on the video above.