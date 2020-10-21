What can you expect from Week 6 of L-L high school football game play?

LNP | LancasterOnline will chat with first-year Cocalico football coach Bryan Strohl on Wednesday night in a livestreamed roundtable airing on our Facebook page at 7 p.m.

A longtime Cocalico assistant, Strohl took over the head job over the offseason. Thus far, he has the Eagles off to a glistening start at 3-1 league, 4-1 overall.

Strohl joins the show to chat with sports staffers John Walk, Jeff Reinhart and Mike Gross about the transition from assistant to head coach, how the season has gone thus far, and what he expects out of this Friday's Section Two clash with first-place Warwick (4-0, 5-0).

The video will be embedded in this story Wednesday night, or you can watch the livestream on the LNP | LancasterOnline Facebook page.

The first portion of the roundtable will focus on what Strohl has to say and will conclude with the sports writers breaking down all Week Six L-L match-ups.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Not a subscriber? Sign up for our Sports Pass, $1 a month, here.

You can watch the last few roundtables below: