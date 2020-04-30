The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has claimed another victim in the sports world: Little League International announced Thursday afternoon that it will cancel its seven World Series tournaments as well as each one's regional qualifying events.

“This is a heartbreaking decision for everyone at Little League International, but more so for those millions of Little Leaguers who have dreamt of one day playing in one of our seven World Series events,” Stephen D. Keener, Little League President and CEO, said in a prepared statement.

With 6,500 community Little League programs across 84 countries, the cancellation extends to 82 regional qualifying tournaments and World Series events including: Little League Baseball, based in South Williamsport; Little League Softball, based in Greenville, North Carolina; Intermediate (50/70) Baseball, based in Livermore, California; Junior League Baseball, based in Taylor, Michigan; Junior League Softball, based in Kirkland, Washington; Senior League Baseball, based in Easley, South Carolina; and Senior League Softball, based in Sussex County, Delaware.

This is the first cancellation in the history of the league.

On the local level, Little League programs must continue to assess their individual operations based on state guidelines as appropriate. As those situations unfold, Little League International will credit all its chartered programs with the affiliation fees paid for their chartered teams in 2020, which totals approximately $1.2 million in support to local leagues.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

What to read next