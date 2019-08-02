The Lititz Oddfellows rolled seven.
Posting their second come-from-behind victory of the tournament, in their third game in as many nights, the Oddfellows (16-2-1) scored four times in the last two innings to overcome Manheim Township 9-7 in the championship game of the 74th LNP Tournament Midget bracket Friday night at Clipper Magazine Stadium.
The title was the seventh for the Oddfellows in the Clipper Magazine Stadium era of the LNP Tournament, and the seventh overall for the program. It was also their fifth straight appearance in the championship game.
And, it was the fourth title at this level for coach Bill Weismandel, who also coached the Warwick Phillies to a 12U title.
“They never get old,” he said.
The Oddfellows rallied from deficits of 5-3 and 7-5, posting three unearned runs in a sixth inning for the ages.
Kaden Hunt drew a leadoff walk off Evan Clark and, after Zach Shertzer lined out sharply to center, Ryan Jones relieved Clark, walking John Seibert.
Evan Rohrbach hit a one-hopper to Jones, which got stuck in the webbing of Clark’s glove, bases loaded.
“Anything can happen in baseball,” said Rohrbach, who slammed the door on Township with two innings of hitless relief. “You just have to hustle out every play.”
Jones struck out Collin Beech, who picked up the win with two innings behind starter Matt Seibert, and got Matthew Williams to hit a grounder to third. The throw to first was high, three runs scoring.
“Sometimes baseball’s that way,” said Williams, who also made the most of second life when his first inning foul pop was dropped, singling in the first two runs of the game.
“It’s funny how it works out,” he said. “The baseball gods ... they were there for us.”
“We talk about trusting your teammates, trusting your coaches, composure, overcoming adversity,” Weismandel said.
“All those things come into play. There’s a deep confidence and belief (that) we’ll get through it.”
“That’s a big key to winning championships, trusting (your) teammates,” said Beech, one of six players, along with Shertzer, Hunt, John Seibert, Ethan Christie and Jackson Davies — three-year players all — who formed the champions’ veteran core.
Down 3-0 before they stepped into the batter’s box, Township (16-3) got one back in the second on Jacob Scheafer’s RBI hit and scored four times in the third inning, batting around, keyed by Colin Fitzgerald’s two-run double.
Hits by Hunt and Shertzer briefly tied the game in the fourth, but Township went back ahead, 7-5, on Clark’s two-run hit in the bottom of the inning.
It wasn’t enough.
“We tried to hold a lead there and the ball gets stuck in a guy’s glove,” Township coach Matt Kirchoff said. “We knew it wasn’t going to be easy, and our guys, to their credit, battled too.”