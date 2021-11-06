DALLASTOWN — Resilience won the day for the Lititz Christian girls volleyball team.

Trailing Covenant Christian Academy two sets to one Saturday afternoon at Dallastown High School, the Eagles responded with dominant efforts in the fourth and fifth sets en route to a 3-2 (19-25, 25-12, 18-25, 25-17, 15-5) victory in the District Three Class 1A championship match.

The Eagles used a resilient effort from a whole host of players to claim the title, all made possible by the strength and support of their teammates.

“Our team is really close. They’re all my best friends,” said junior hitter Chloe Kriebel, who had a team-high 19 kills. “We feed off each other’s energy and we also have really good coaches who encourage us. We just love the sport, so it’s easy to come back.”

Lititz Christian opened the decisive fifth set on an 8-0 service run by Kyiah Flahive. During the run, both Kriebel and Angela Scanlan contributed a pair of kills and Lydia Eckman had two solo blocks.

A kill by Kaitlyn Kubena, an ace by Lana Bert and a kill from Flahive closed the set, giving top-seeded Lititz Christian (21-2) its third district title in four seasons.

“I’ve been coaching them since they were in fifth grade, so it’s great to see them now at this level,” Eagles head coach Jennifer Flahive said. “My daughter is a senior this year. It’s been so fun to be able to coach her, and to win the district championship, it can’t get any better than that.”

The Eagles led the first set 10-5 before No. 2 Covenant Christian (16-4) leapt in front, spurred by outside hitter Bryn Dellinger (22 kills).

Lititz Christian responded in the second set, getting an 11-0 run with Kubena at the service line. Eckman had three of her eight total blocks, plus a kill, during the run.

“I’m pretty tall, so that helps,” Eckman said with a laugh. “(Assistant coach) Ross (McCracken) kept telling me, you have to keep your eyes on the ball, see where it’s going, watch the hitter so you know where to go for the block.”

Covenant Christian pulled ahead early in the third set and held on, potentially putting the Eagles on the ropes.

“We weren’t making good passes, and so we weren’t setting it up and getting good hits,” Jennifer Flahive said. “Tipping and pushing the ball was not going to win against this team.”

Kyiah Flahive (13 kills, 18 digs) had her strongest offensive game in the fourth set with six kills. All the while, the Eagles received consistent support from setter Lana Bert (41 assists) and libero Hannah Jordan (25 digs).

Up next, the Eagles will play District One champion Sacred Heart on Tuesday in the opening round of the PIAA Class 1A tournament, site and time to be determined.