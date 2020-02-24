HERSHEY — Oh, Mercy.

As in Mercy Ademusayo, Linden Hall’s dominating 6-5 junior low-post threat and matchup nightmare. She put on a show in the paint on Monday night, and as a result, the Lions are bringing another District Three championship trophy back to Lititz.

Ademusayo scored 18 points and pulled down 11 rebounds — she had a double-double by halftime — and top-seeded Linden Hall sailed past Steelton-Highspire 73-53 in the Class 2A title game in the Giant Center.

“It feels amazing,” Linden Hall senior Naomi Brabham said. “We’re all excited and we’re all happy. It’s a great feeling because we’ve all worked really hard to get here.”

“We worked really hard for this,” Lions’ senior Marta Celebic added. “We all brought it together, and it’s nice because everybody brings something to the team: Points, passing, rebounds. It’s great that everyone worked together to do this.”

Linden Hall topped York Catholic in last year’s title game here, and the Lions were in the Class 1A finale in 2018, but fell to Lebanon Catholic. After two weeks off, Linden Hall will return to action against the District Four runner-up in the first round of the state playoffs on March 6.

Monday, Jenadia Jordan added 10 points and 11 rebounds, Alexis Buie came off the bench to score 10 points and pull down five boards, and the Lions opened up a 25-8 first-quarter lead and never looked back.

Linden Hall (20-2) dominated on the glass, out-rebounding Steel-High 45-22. Manhattan College recruit Favour Mbeledeogu had nine rebounds and nine points, Anastayia Astapenka had eight points, and Celebic had eight points off the bench for the Lions, who played a beefed up independent schedule this season.

“It benefited us for sure,” said Celebic, a Belgrade, Serbia native. “We took a risk, but we fought through it. I think that’s why we’re standing here. And I think that’s why we’ll go further this season. We’re ready.”

Ademusayo had nine points and nine rebounds in the first quarter alone, and she had seven more points in the second quarter, when Linden Hall grabbed a commanding 45-21 lead at the half.

“Our game plan was to dominate on the boards and push the ball,” Linden Hall coach Ellen Bair said. “This is a big court, but we have a deep bench, so we really wanted to get it and go. I thought we did what we do. And that’s a great thing.”

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The Lions went for the jugular in the third quarter; Steel-High marched to the foul line 12 times in the third to slow the game to a crawl. But in one swift stretch, Linden Hall blew the game completely wide open: Ademusayo and Brabham converted back-to-back breakaway layups off of steals, and the Lions led 53-31 with 3:43 to go in the quarter.

“She had such a good game,” Bair said of Ademusayo, who had scouts from Mississippi State watching her from the stands. “She cleaned up all the trash. Every shot that went up, she was on it, laying it back in. It was so important for us in the first half to get that big lead.”

Linden Hall is certainly sizzling here in the postseason; the Lions scored 76 points in their district semifinal win over Upper Dauphin.

Steel-High, the No. 3 seed, has been dealing with injuries this season, and the Rollers had just seven players in uniform for the title game. Jalasia Hull had 16 points and Sa’Aje Bradley-Cross and Aziyah Rorie scored 13 points apiece for Steel-High, which dipped to 14-8.

In the end, the Rollers couldn’t overcome 19 turnovers, the mismatch in the lane, and especially Ademusayo, who was all over the glass.

“We’re very excited,” Brabham said. “It was a tough game, but we were motivated and we pulled it out. Now we’ll go to states, and we’ll work even harder.”

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP girls basketball coverage