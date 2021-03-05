Pick a style, any style, and Linden Hall can play it.

Perimeter game? Check.

Post game? Check.

Turn up the defensive pressure and get out and run? Check.

The host Lions unleashed their full arsenal Friday night, blitzing Lancaster Country Day 57-17 in a District Three Class 2A semifinal in Lititz. Up next for Linden Hall: A shot at a district three-peat.

The top-seeded Lions will welcome No. 2 Columbia — a 49-34 winner over No. 3 Halifax — for the 2A gold trophy next Wednesday. Linden Hall won the previous two 2A titles, and the Lions go for three straight when the Crimson Tide comes calling next week.

Linden Hall will be appearing in its fourth D3 championship game in a row; before winning 2A crowns in 2020 and 2019, the Lions fell to Lebanon Catholic in 2018 1A title game.

Friday, fourth-seeded Country Day employed a stall-ball approach in the first quarter, milking the clock and playing keep-away as long as possible. But the Lions eventually solved it, jumped passing lanes and forced six turnovers.

Linden Hall (8-4) cashed in at the other end, drilling five first-quarter 3-pointers for a 19-8 lead. Anastasiya Astapenka knocked down a pair of treys and Jenadia Jordan and Luna Kirby hit one apiece to spark the Lions’ early run.

“It definitely changed our game plan,” Linden Hall coach Ellen Bair said about the Cougars’ patience tactics. “But I thought our team adjusted well and we were able to do what we do: Execute on offense and be aggressive with the rebounding.”

Linden Hall switched gears in the second quarter, turning to its quick-strike transition game to break the game open. Mercy Ademusayo had three layups, including a fast-break flush, and Jordan’s breakaway bucket capped an 11-1 blitz and gave the Lions a cozy 30-9 lead. It was a 32-14 at the half.

The Lions iced it in the third quarter, outscoring the Cougars 17-0 while feasting on five more turnovers. Jordan, who scored a game-high 19 points, had three fast-break layups during the spree. And Astapenka, who had 14 points, started the third-quarter barrage with a pair of lane buckets and Linden Hall was on its way back to the title game.

“I thought we played really well-balanced basketball,” Bair said. “We executed in transition and in the post, and our guards attacked.”

Genesis Meadows scored 14 points for Country Day, including a first-quarter buzzer-beater to give the Cougars (7-10) some momentum. But Linden Hall punched it into warp speed in the second quarter.

“We wanted to slow the game down,” Country Day coach Hilary Waltman said, “but they came out and hit 3’s and we had to come out of the zone and match up. And we don’t have the horses to match up with them.”

Ademusayo, Linden Hall’s 6-foot-6 Northwestern University recruit, had 8 points, 13 rebounds and three blocked shots for the Lions.

Meanwhile, Columbia used a 12-4 second-quarter clip for a 27-15 halftime lead, and the host Crimson Tide zoomed past Halifax for a spot in the 2A finale at Linden Hall.

Brie Droege scored 19 points and Brooke Droege chipped in with 14 points for Columbia, which closed out the Wildcats with a 14-point four-quarter blitz.

