EASTON — It’ll be uncharted territory for Linden Hall’s basketball team.

But for the Lions, that’s a great thing.

Mercy Ademusayo poured in 22 points and grabbed 18 rebounds, Linden Hall seized control for good with a sizzling third-quarter clip, and the Lions tamed Holy Cross 60-48 on Tuesday night at Easton Middle School to clinch the program’s first trip to the PIAA state quarterfinals.

“This is the barrier that we’ve been fighting hard to get over,” Linden Hall senior Marta Celebic said. “Now we want even more.”

Linden Hall (22-2) had lost in the second round of states the last two years in a row; the Lions finally cleared that hurdle in the Class 2A bracket on Tuesday thanks to a 9-2 third-quarter spurt to open up some breathing room against the pesky Crusaders, who never had a lead, but made Linden Hall every ounce.

“I’m definitely excited for the girls, because some of them have experienced back-to-back losses in this round,” Linden Hall coach Ellen Bair said. “We came out in the third quarter thinking hey, it’s now or never, so let’s make a run. We had to at that point. And we executed. It was nerve-wracking because somebody was going home tonight. So I’m happy we were able to pull together as a team.”

Up next for Linden Hall is a state quarterfinal date against District 11 champ Mahanoy Area on Friday at a site and time to be announced. It will be a rematch; the Lions clipped the Golden Bears on a buzzer-beater by Ademusayo in a nonleague game back in January.

Friday’s clash will have a spot in the state semifinals hanging in the balance.

Mahanoy Area (22-5) topped Sacred Heart 55-35 in the second game of the double-header here Tuesday night.

Linden Hall, the back-to-back reigning District Three champ, was humming right along early against Holy Cross, but both teams hit a dry spell in the second quarter, after the Crusaders (17-10) knotted the game at 15-15 on Abbey Lentowski's 3-pointer late in the first quarter.

Holy Cross, the District Two runner-up, didn’t get another field goal until midway through the third quarter. Linden Hall held the Crusaders to four second-quarter foul shots, and had a 23-19 lead at the half.

After a halftime pep talk from Bair, the Lions answered the bell in the third quarter, going 9-2 to open up a 32-21 lead on Celebic’s wing 3-pointer with 4:59 to go in the third. Linden Hall’s lead was up to 42-29 when Ademusayo beat the third-quarter horn with a layup.

The fourth quarter was a war of attrition. Both teams were in the double bonus, and the Lions and Crusaders wore out a path to the foul line; the teams combined to attempt 34 free throws in the final eight minutes.

Kaci Kranson went 14 for 15 at the line and pumped in a game-high 27 points and Lentowski hit three 3-pointers and scored 16 points for Holy Cross, which forced 16 turnovers.

Celebic and Jenadia Jordan had 10 points apiece for Linden Hall, which forced 17 turnovers and out-rebounded Holy Cross 41-19.

“This win was for school history,” Celebic said. “So it helped for our coaches to come in at half and say hey, take a breath, you got this. And I think we all supported each other and played better as a team after that.”

