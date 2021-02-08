Another week and another peek at the District 3 girls basketball races, as the Feb. 27 deadline date to accumulate power points quickly approaches.

A friendly reminder that teams must complete eight games to qualify for a D3 bracket, and that only the district champions will move on to the PIAA playoffs; no consolation-round games this time around, as everyone copes with a truncated season and seemingly piles of postponements.

Here’s how the classifications are shaping up for the Feb. 8 through Feb. 13 slate …

CLASS 6A (12 teams in)

No. 1: Cumberland Valley (9-0).

L-L League tie-in: 3. Conestoga Valley (2-0), 8. Hempfield (6-3), 9. Cedar Crest (7-2), 10. Ephrata (5-2).

On the bubble: 15. Manheim Township (5-5).

Notes: Defending champ Central Dauphin (8-0) is right on Cumberland Valley’s heels on the 2-line; CV and CD have two Mid-Penn Commonwealth head-to-head dates on their calendars. … Yes, Conestoga Valley has only played two games; the Buckskins are set to return from their second shutdown on Monday at home vs. Warwick, which is at No. 20. … The Hempfield/Cedar Crest/Ephrata trio are jumbled together, and that portion of the race will get a facelift this week, when Hempfield hosts Ephrata on Thursday. Also, Cedar Crest is at Manheim Township on Tuesday, and the Blue Streaks need to leapfrog three teams to get back inside bubble; it's go-time for Township.

CLASS 5A (16 teams in)

No. 1: Elizabethtown (4-0).

L-L League tie-in: 1. E-town, 6. Cocalico (9-1), 10. Lampeter-Strasburg (6-3), 12. Manheim Central (8-4).

Notes: E-town has 13 games scheduled, and the powers that be in the D3 home office said you must have at least 11 tilts scheduled and finish eight of those to get in. So the Bears are safe in the slate department; they’ll have a couple of busy weeks leading up to the deadline. E-town has a busy week on tap with Lebanon on Monday, Ephrata on Tuesday, Cedar Crest on Thursday and Hempfield on Saturday. Those are all Class 6A opponents for the Bears. … Cocalico is at Manheim Central on Monday; the Eagles can clinch a tie for the Section 3 title with a win, and that game will also go a long way in the 5A seedings. … L-S has wrapped up its season series against Cocalico and Central. … L-L League combatants Solanco (21), Garden Spot (27) and Donegal (28) are on the outside looking in here. Solanco KO’d 3A No. 5 Lancaster Mennonite last Saturday. … Mid-Penn powers Shippensburg (10-1), Mechanicsburg (9-2) and Lower Dauphin (6-2) are all on E-town’s heels at the start of the week; defending champ Gettysburg (9-1) is on the 5-line, just ahead of Cocalico, as this is shaping up to be a whale of a slugfest bracket.

CLASS 4A (10 teams in)

No. 1: Delone Catholic (11-0).

L-L League tie-in: 6. Lancaster Catholic (6-2), 9. Elco (7-4).

On the bubble: 14. Northern Lebanon (4-5).

Notes: Delone Catholic is up from Class 3A last year; the Squirettes are one of six undefeated teams around D3, joining Christian School of York (7-0), Harrisburg Christian (10-0), E-town, Cumberland Valley, Central Dauphin and Conestoga Valley. … Lancaster Catholic, the defending champ in this classification, has been idle since Jan. 30, and the Crusaders aren’t scheduled to return until Friday vs. Garden Spot. They have intriguing nonleague games vs. Eastern York, Trinity and Delone Catholic — as well as an L-L League crossover matchup vs. L-S — hanging in the balance. We’d be surprised at this point if any of those games are rescheduled. … Elco at Lancaster Catholic on Feb. 15. Circle that one. … This jam-packed bracket also includes reigning runner-up Eastern York (7-1), 12-win Berks Catholic and 1-loss Big Spring. … Key nonleague game this week: Elco at Wyomissing, which is at No. 5, and is coming off a setback vs. 2A No. 1 Linden Hall.

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STATS, STANDINGS, SCHEDULES

CLASS 3A (6 teams in)

No. 1: Trinity (6-1).

L-L League tie-in: 5. Lancaster Mennonite (8-4).

On the bubble: 9. Annville-Cleona (4-5).

Notes: Trinity, Upper Dauphin (8-1) and Susquenita (7-1) are all duking it out for the 1-seed; Susquenita KO’d Northern Lebanon this past Saturday to snare the third spot heading into this week. … Mennonite is closing in fast on the Section 5 championship, and the Blazers still have intriguing nonleague matchups vs. 5A No. 9 Twin Valley (11-4) and 2A No. 1 Linden Hall on their schedule, and we hear Mennonite might try and add another nonleague game or two down the stretch. The last day to add games to your schedule that count toward the district rankings is Feb. 13. Stay tuned. … Annville-Cleona is just 1-4 after a 3-1 getaway, as the Dutchmen try and get things turned around for the stretch drive. A-C has nonleague dates vs. 5A No. 11 Palmyra (6-4) and 5A No. 12 Manheim Central on the docket.

CLASS 2A (4 teams in)

No. 1: Linden Hall (3-3).

L-L League tie-in: 2. Columbia (6-2).

On the bubble: 6. Lancaster Country Day (3-5).

Notes: Columbia sat atop this class the last couple of weeks, but Linden Hall ascended to the 1-line with wins over Elco and Wyomissing last week. The Lions still have dates vs. Philly kingpin Imhotep Charter, Lancaster Mennonite, Lampeter-Strasburg and Loyalsock out of D4 on their independent slate. … Columbia is at Lancaster Mennonite for a key Section 5 game on Tuesday. … Back-to-back reigning 1A champ Lancaster Country Day is hoping for a fast finish, with No. 3 Halifax (4-2), No. 4 Millersburg (4-4) and No. 5 Fairfield (3-8) currently ahead of the Cougars.

CLASS 1A (10 teams in)

No. 1: Christian School of York (7-0).

Local tie-in: 4. Veritas Academy (8-3), 6. Mt. Calvary Christian (7-5).

On the bubble: 11. Lancaster County Christian (1-3), 13. Lititz Christian (1-4), 14. Dayspring Christian Academy (1-10).

Notables: Two undefeated teams here, with Harrisburg Christian (10-0) on the 2-line, setting up quite the collision court between CSY and HC. … Two-time reigning runner-up Greenwood (3-5) is at No. 8, as there will be a new champ here this winter with Lancaster Country Day now parked in 2A.

