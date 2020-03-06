HARRISBURG — Linden Hall pulled ahead and pulled away from South Williamsport Friday, but underneath the 55-32 final score flashing on the scoreboard at Central Dauphin East was a tepid first step into the PIAA Class 2A girls basketball tournament in the eyes of first-year coach Ellen Bair.
"I'm happy that we pulled through," Bair said. "I'm happy that we got the job done, but we can play so much better. I hope to see that in the next round."
The next round for Bair's District Three-champion Lions (21-3) is a second-round matchup with Holy Cross Tuesday at a site and time to be determined.
Linden Hall took a 29-17 lead into halftime in an offensive effort buttressed by three 3s from Anastayia Astapenka, who finished the game with 16 points to lead all scorers.
Linden Hall's Favour Mbeledeogu saves a ball, and Anastayia Astapenka finds Mercy Ademusayo inside for 2. It stretches the Lions' lead over South Williamsport to 8-3 w/ 2:59 left in the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/ETxmCpowuC— Tim Gross (@TimGrossLNP) March 7, 2020
"The game would have looked a lot different in the first half," Bair said, "had she not hit all those 3s."
The Mountaineers (14-12), District Four runners-up, opened the third quarter on a 6-0 run, cutting the deficit to six points. In the middle of the counter-punch, Haley Neidig drove to the basket for two of her team-high 14 points.
"We just didn't do what we needed to do," Bair said. " We didn't rebound. We didn't take the post away in a lot of ways. We gave them a lot of opportunities that they shouldn't have had."
South Williamsport's Rachel Stahl beats the first-half buzzer with a putback. Linden Hall will take a 29-17 lead into the break. pic.twitter.com/db2mgac1TN— Tim Gross (@TimGrossLNP) March 7, 2020
Linden Hall answered by switching from a zone defense to a man-to-man approach and forcing turnovers that developed into transition points. The Lions turned their six-point lead into 14-point advantage through the end of the third with a pair of Astapenka 3s and a transition basket from Jenadia Jordan.
"We love to get it out in transition and run," Bair said. "We can be aggressive on defense and turn our steals into layups at the other end. That definitely helped us."
Jordan (15 points) kept up the defensive pressure to help the Lions pull away in the fourth.
Linden Hall's Anastayia Astapenka gets a steal and sets up Jenadia Jordan for a basket that sparks an 8-0 run for the Lions, who lead South Williamsport 37-23 late in the third quarter. pic.twitter.com/5d4Qv9akeo— Tim Gross (@TimGrossLNP) March 7, 2020
"When you're trying to make a comeback like that down 12 at halftime, it takes almost a perfect second half to make it happen," South Williamsport coach Justin Marnon said. "The way Linden Hall plays makes it really tough. They come after you relentlessly for four quarters. Their length got to us, but I thought our girls showed a lot of heart in the third quarter."