Penn State is looking for a new offensive line coach.
Head coach James Franklin announced Tuesday that Matt Limegrover’s contract will not be renewed.
The Centre Daily Times first reported the news, citing program sources. Penn State then confirmed the report with a press release.
“We appreciate all of Matt’s contributions to our program for the last four seasons. We wish Matt and his family all the best in the future,” Franklin said in the release.
Franklin will immediately begin a national search for Limegrover’s replacement.
Limegrover was hired from Minnesota in 2016, after Herb Hand left the staff to become o-line coach at Auburn. At Penn State, Limegrover had also the title of run-game coordinator.
He had been offensive coordinator, assistant head coach and offensive line coach at times during a tenure at Minnesota from 2011-15. Kirk Ciarrocca, just hired as Penn State's new offensive coordinator, was also hired by Franklin from Minnesota, although Ciarrocca was there from 2017-19, so he and Limegrover were not on the same staff.