Manheim Township's Liam Wright rose to the ball, and to the occasion, when Colton Pierson's 13th-minute throw-in sailed his way in the middle of the Penn Manor box during Monday's Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One boys soccer showdown in Neffsville.
Wright's head put the Blue Streaks ahead, deflecting the throw off the left post and in for the first goal of a 3-0 Manheim Township victory. Wright added another goal with another header in the 53rd minute, and Gunny Singh added an insurance goal for the Blue Streaks, who pulled ahead of Penn Manor atop the Section One standings at the midpoint of the league schedule.
GOAL, Manheim Township. Liam Wright puts a head on Colton Pierson's throw in, banks it in off the post to give the Streaks a 1-0 lead over Penn Manor at 12:28. pic.twitter.com/ws3P5t7Cfm— Tim Gross (@TimGrossLNP) September 23, 2019
"This is a big boost for us," said Kevin Baker, Manheim Township's coach. "We wanted to get through the first half of the season with a chance for things, and I think this puts us in a good position if we can continue playing our game."
The afternoon-long refrain from the Blue Streaks bench, and from Wright at his center-back position, was for Manheim Township to match the intensity of the moment. The Streaks weathered chances from the Comets (3-1-1, 4-4-0) early, as Penn Manor's Alex Diaz wrenched the ball free from a defender and fired a shot on goalkeeper Quinn McCarty (four saves) in the first minute. The calls for intensity ramped up.
"When you talk about intensity," Baker said, "it's not always the rah-rah stuff. It's the simple things. It's just the movement off the ball. It's the speed of the passing. I think we did a little bit better with that. I think we still have areas of improvement. I still would like more from them with that, but I thought overall, they answered the call, and we were dangerous when we had the chances."
Wright, who buried a pair of chances for the Streaks using his 6-foot, 4-inch frame and his head to knock down Pierson's throw and a corner kick from Moses Beers in the 53rd minute, also led the charge defensively at the other end of the field.
GOAL, Manheim Township. Liam Wright, again, with a header. Moses Beers served up the assist on a corner. Blue Streaks lead Penn Manor 2-0 at 52:44. pic.twitter.com/MhwNoY8UXb— Tim Gross (@TimGrossLNP) September 23, 2019
"Liam is our leader," Baker said. "He plays every minute of every game. He is solid. I think he's having a phenomenal season, probably one of the best in the league. I'm happy for him."
Before Wright's second goal, Penn Manor put together another pair of chances in the second half. Alex Behmer sent a goal kick wide in the final minute of the first half, and a throw in from Doyle Ebersole bounced in on goal in a spurt to open the second half.
"We absolutely have the ability to do what's necessary to win games," said Paul Taylor, Penn Manor's coach. "We have to put together a complete game."
At the other end, Township turned up the intensity. Slinging shots toward the Penn Manor goal and goalkeeper Shane Tappany (eight saves) while continuing to harp on intensity and aggressive play.
"Our third goal was a great example of that," Baker said. "The ball kind of bounces, and the guys stay on it and were able to put it in the back of the net."
GOAL, Manheim Township. That's Gunny Singh putting away a chance sparked by another Colton Pierson throw in. Blue Streaks stretch their lead over Penn Manor to 3-0 at 59:54. pic.twitter.com/k4XaP7POGn— Tim Gross (@TimGrossLNP) September 23, 2019
Singh put away the third goal on a bouncing ball from another Pierson throw, in the 60th minute, another blow to Penn Manor's hopes and another boost for the Blue Streaks in the latest chapter of a tight Section One title race.
"Each time we've come out," Baker said, "we've faced different competition, different styles. It's one of those things. In high school soccer, it's not like you have a week to prepare. You can't break down game film. You can't prepare like you do in club and at the professional level. These guys have answered the call, game in and game out."