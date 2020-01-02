Another All-State football list, another haul for Lancaster-Lebanon League Class 5A players.

One week after dominating the Pennsylvania Football Writers’ All-State Team, nine local Class 5A standouts were named to the Pennsylvania Football News All-State Team, including Player of the Year Noah Palm from Cocalico.

More than 250 prep football coaches from across the state nominated and then voted for the Pennsylvania Football News All-State teams in all six classifications. And they voted in full force for L-L League players in Class 5A:

Palm, the Pennsylvania Football Writers’ Class 5A Player of the Year, also won that honor by the Pennsylvania Football News. The 6-0, 200-pound senior was also a first-team pick as a defensive athlete, after he piled up 109 tackles, four forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and four interceptions from his safety spot this past season, when Palm helped the Eagles win 11 games and capture the District 3 championship.

Palm, a University of New Hampshire recruit who accounted for 47 total touchdowns this past season, was joined by a pair of teammates on the Pennsylvania Football News Class 5A All-State Team:

Bruising senior interior lineman Brock Gingrich (6-3, 290) was a first-team pick at offensive guard, and dual-threat speedster Ronald Zahm (5-11, 170) was a first-team selection as a return-man specialist.

Gingrich was the L-L League Section 2 Offensive Lineman of the Year and Outstanding Lineman of the year, and he was a Pennsylvania Football Writers’ All-State selection after helping the Eagles gouge out 4,300 rushing yards and average 384 yards and 40 points a game on the way to the state semifinals.

Zahm averaged 32.6 yards on punt returns and 24.4 yards on kickoff returns, and he returned a punt for a touchdown and he returned a pair of kicks for scores, as he amassed 1,865 all-purpose yards for Cocalico.

Palm also pocketed L-L League Section 2 Offensive Back of the Year, Defensive Back of the Year and Outstanding Back of the Year honors, and he picked up a Mini Max Award and he was named L-L League Section 2 Lions Club Player of the Year, capping his amazing 2019 season, when he became just the 10th player in league history — dating back to 1972 — to pass and rush for 1,000-plus yards in the same season.

Meanwhile, Manheim Central and Warwick both produced a trio of Pennsylvania Football News All-State selections:

The Barons had three first-team picks in senior QB Evan Simon, senior wide receiver Colby Wagner and senior defensive tackle Troy Kolk. Simon, a 6-3, 205-pound Rutgers commit, and Wagner (5-11, 175) were Pennsylvania Football Writers’ All-State picks.

Simon, Wagner, Palm and Gingrich are repeat Pennsylvania Football News All-State selections.

Simon passed for 2,625 yards and 25 touchdowns this past season, and he finished his career with 8,078 passing yards — second-most in L-L League history. Wagner had 72 receptions for a program single-season-record 1,409 yards with 12 TD grabs. Kolk (5-11, 240) registered 80 tackles with 3.5 sacks for the Barons, who won their fifth L-L League Section 2 title in a row.

Warwick was also rewarded handsomely, after the Warriors won 10 games and advanced to the District 3 semifinals for the first time in program history.

Junior QB Joey McCracken (6-2, 185) shared first-team Class 5A signal-caller honors with Simon, while blue-chipper Nolan Rucci (6-8, 270) was named first-team offensive tackle and junior Caleb Schmitz (6-3, 180) was tabbed second-team safety.

McCracken passed for 2,912 yards and 27 touchdowns; Rucci, who has 20-plus major Division I scholarship offers in his back pocket, helped Warwick average 386 yards and 36 points a game; and Schmitz had four interceptions from his spot in the defensive secondary.

Simon, Wagner, McCracken, Rucci and Schmitz were also Pennsylvania Football Writers’ All-State selections.

Wagner was named L-L League Section 2 Wide Receiver of the Year, and Rucci was named L-L League Section 1 Offensive Lineman of the Year and Outstanding Lineman of the Year, and he was named to the USA Today All-USA Team.

Complete Pennsylvania Football News Class 5A All-State Team here.

All nine players tabbed Pennsylvania Football News All-State selections were L-L League all-star picks this past fall.

