Down eight points at halftime, McCaskey fired out of the gate in the second half and took a 3-point lead into the fourth quarter. The Red Tornado quickly opened up a double-digit advantage before staving off Manheim Township in the final seconds for an eventual 62-60 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One boys basketball victory Tuesday night.

“We got to keep going,” McCaskey junior guard Hasan Williams said. “It’s a big win. But going forward from here we have to get better in practice.”

Williams finished with a career-high 32 points, becoming just the fifth L-L boys hoopster to score 30 or more in a game so far this season. At one stretch from the end of the second quarter to the 6:16 mark of the fourth quarter, Williams made all seven of his shot attempts plus all four of his free-throw attempts.

A Williams layup with 1:06 remaining gave McCaskey a 60-54 lead. Manheim Township’s JT Weaver drilled a 3-pointer and teammate Zach Hartz forced a turnover and followed with a pair of free-throws to cut the deficit to 60-59 with 33 seconds remaining.

After a pair of Sam Hershey free-throws put McCaskey up three, Manheim Township had a chance to tie it on a Weaver 3-pointer. But he was fouled on the missed 3-point attempt and went to the line with 0.6 on the clock.

After missing his first attempt, Weaver made his second and then intentionally missed his third in hopes for a rebound and a putback, but the Blue Streaks were whistled for a lane violation, which sealed the Red Tornado win.

With the victory, McCaskey (3-1 league, 3-3 overall) snapped a two-game skid and stayed in a Section One first-place tie with Hempfield (3-1, 4-1). Tuesday’s win followed a 48-43 non-league loss at CD East on Saturday.

“CD East is a really good team we lost to Saturday,” McCaskey third-year coach Freddy Ramos said. “That’s about as good as we felt after a loss. Looking at the analytics, there was a two-minute stretch in the third quarter (against CD East) we lost 8-0. But we won the rest of the game. We chop that game down, and we see what we let slip by.”

The analytics coming into Tuesday’s matchup pointed the McCaskey defense in the direction of slowing down Manheim Township’s top-two scorers, Weaver (15 points) and Hartz (11 points).

“And then they had two other kids who just played great (Daniel Engel and Seth Miller) in the first half,” Ramos said.

Engel (14 points) and Miller (13 points) combined for 18 points in the first half, with an Engel putback layup giving the Streaks a 36-28 lead going into intermission.

“When we came out in the second half,” Ramos said. “We came out more aggressive in defending everybody.”

L-L boys basketball standings

The Red Tornado began the third quarter on a 10-2 run and went into the final frame up 46-43 after a pair of Williams free-throws. McCaskey opened up its largest advantage, 53-43, with 6:00 left.

The Tornado completed the season sweep of Manheim Township, after having topped the Streaks (2-3, 3-3) in overtime, 69-66, on Jan. 11. Tuesday’s matchup featured 10 lead changes.

All three of Manheim Township’s defeats have come by margins of six points or less.

Up next: On Friday, McCaskey is scheduled to travel to Penn Manor, while Manheim Township is slated to host Lebanon.

BOX SCORE