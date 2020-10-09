LEBANON — It took a while for Isaiah Rodriguez to get untracked.

But when he did, it was a sight to behold.

Rodriguez became the latest Lancaster-Lebanon League quarterback to cross the 5,000-career-yard barrier with a 9-for-26, 257-yard, four-touchdown effort Friday night in a 35-23 homecoming victory over Garden Spot.

His 47-yard, second-quarter touchdown pass to Alex Rufe — his third TD toss of the quarter — delivered the moment, bringing him to 5,009 yards at that point. He finished the night with 5,070.

Announced as the Homecoming King prior to the game, Rodriguez reigned as he found Rufe eight times, four for TDs of 62, 60, 47 and, with the fourth-quarter dagger, a 56-yard swing pass down the right sideline with 3:21 to play.

The Spartans (1-2, 1-3) broke on top early, taking advantage of Lebanon gambling on fourth down — and failing — deep in its own territory. Jesse Martin capped a four-play, 29-yard possession by landing a 3-yard toss in the arms of Derrick Lambert.

Capitalizing on a fumble, the Spartans upped the advantage to 9-0 on Walker Martin's 32-yard field goal.

Holding a 21-9 halftime lead, the Cedars (2-1, 3-1) traded blows in the second half, Matt Brown's 80-yard TD burst answering Martin's 32-yard TD pass to John Dykie; Rufe's 56 yard catch-and-dash a response to Dykie's 31-yard power burst through the middle of the Cedars’ defense.

Star of the game

Rodriguez, obviously. Brown finished with 170 yards on 21 touches. Rufe finished with 248 yards on eight receptions.

Up next

Garden Spot travels to Lampeter-Strasburg next Friday, and Lebanon continues its pursuit of the Section Three title with a date at Lancaster Catholic.

