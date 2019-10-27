While 11 Lancaster-Lebanon League football teams punched their tickets to the District 3 playoffs, a 12th squad will also be making a postseason appearance.

Lebanon, which finished in a tie for third place in the Section 3 race, has qualified for the Eastern Football Conference Class 5A/6A Division Championship Finals, and the Cedars will face another District 3 squad in that game.

Lebanon (6-4) will host Reading (6-4) in the EFC game. Organizers are meeting on Monday in Wilkes-Barre to finalize the schedules. But coach Gerry Yonchiuk and his Cedars will host the Red Knights in the 5A/6A game, likely on Friday at 7 p.m.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS

Lebanon applied to the EFC prior to this season; schools that don’t qualify for their individual district playoffs are eligible in four divisions: 1A/2A, 3A, 4A and 5A/6A.

Here are the matchups:

* Montgomery (District 4, 4-6) at Northwest Area (District 2, 5-5) in 1A/2A.

* Salisbury (District 5, 6-4) at Jim Thorpe (District 11, 7-3) in 3A.

* Big Spring (District 3, 4-6) at Hamburg (District 3, 5-5) in 4A.

* Reading (District 3) at Lebanon (District 3) in 5A/6A.

Lebanon will be making its third postseason trip; the Cedars are 0-2 in the District 3 playoffs, falling to L-L League foe Garden Spot in a Class 3A first-round game in 2008, before a Class 4A first-round setback against Dallastown in 2013.

Lebanon and Reading have no common opponents this season; the Red Knights — a former L-L League member — only played one L-L teams this season, McCaskey. Reading topped the Red Tornado 37-13 back in Week 3.

More about the EFC playoffs here.

According to the EFC rankings, Pequea Valley was the only other L-L League team in the mix.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage