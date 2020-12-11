Two Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball teams squeezed in a season-opener Friday night, when visiting Lebanon held on for a 70-58 non-league win at Northern Lebanon.

The two squads were able to play before the shutdown from Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf went into place Saturday morning. Wolf announced those shutdowns at a press conference Thursday evening. Among them, extracurricular activities such as high school sports will be on pause from Saturday morning through 8 a.m. on Jan. 4. However, if basketball teams had the required 15 preseason practices already in the books, they were then able to play Friday night.

“In the middle of practice (Thursday) night I was on the phone with our athletic director,” Northern Lebanon coach Chris George said by phone after Friday’s game. “Three or four other schools were in the mix (for a Friday game). ....I’m literally in practice THursday as we’re doing things, and I was changing what we were preparing for and drilling.”

Northern Lebanon (0-1) and Lebanon (1-0) will end up being the only L-L boys basketball teams to play a game in December. Only parents of home team players were permitted into the game, which was livestreamed on Northern Lebanon's athletics Youtube page, which gained 800-plus views.

“It was just crazy,” Lebanon coach Tim Speraw said. “ You get to watch the press conference from the governor, and then you try to process it and think about, ‘What are you going to do next?’ We have a supportive athletic director (Sam Elias). He said, ‘If you can find a game, let’s do it.’”

A back-and-forth game early on turned into a 41-30 Lebanon lead at intermission. The Cedars were up 54-44 at the start of the fourth quarter before the host Vikings closed the deficit to 56-52 with under five minutes remaining. But Northern Lebanon went cold from the perimeter and Lebanon knocked down some foul shots to ultimately prevail with the non-league victory.

Lebanon senior forward Isaiah Rodriguez dominated in the post with a team-high 20 points. Cedars’ teammates Braden Allwein and Kevin Smith chipped in with 13 points apiece.

Northern Lebanon junior sharpshooter Peyton Wolfe, one of the top returning 3-point specialists in the league, finished with a game-high 33 points, knocking down five trays.

“I was a little surprised (by Wolfe’s performance),” George said. “He was not a hundred percent coming in. I knew everyone else would have to step up. Maybe that’s why he had the game he had. Early on I wasn’t running a lot of stuff for him. ...and Peyton was able to sort of find himself into the game a little bit.”

Players on both sides wore face coverings the entire game, a safety guideline stemming from a Dec. 3 meeting among L-L athletic directors. Not once did a mask fall on the ground during the course of play.

“Some of my timeouts early were needed to weather the storm,” George said. “We went in knowing we’d be calling a lot of timeouts in the first half so kids could catch their breath.”

Some other basketball teams across the state also squeezed in a game Friday, including Wilson, which was originally scheduled to host Lebanon on Saturday.

All winter sports teams across the state will be off for the next three weeks.

“If you want to look at the glass half-full approach, they’ve given us an exact timeframe,” George said. “We didn’t have that last spring. ...It’s three weeks.. ...I just said to them, ‘It’s three weeks. Twenty-one days.’ We’ll do some Zoom stuff. We’ll do film. ...But let’s sharpen the pencil. Get the grades up. Work on your skills.”

“It’s going to be a weird time the next couple of weeks,” Speraw said. “I wish I had the perfect plan on how to attack this. One day at a time. Things constantly change. Stay ready.”

BOX SCORE

