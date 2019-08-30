LEBANON — Lebanon opened the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three schedule by scoring on its last play to defeat visiting Elco 14-9 on Friday night.
The winning touchdown was on a 13-yard pass from Isaiah Rodriguez to Andrew Bowers with 5 seconds left in the game. Rodriguez rolled right on the play, but was forced left by Raider pressure. He found Bowers running toward the left sideline of the end zone.
Turning point: In what seemed to be a relatively small play at the time, Elco was called for illegal motion on a 3rd-and-1 at its own 38. After failing to pick up the first down, the Raiders punted with 3:05 to go and never took another offensive snap.
Stars of the game: Bowers scored both touchdowns for the Cedars (1-1, 1-0). In addition to the winning score, he caught the touchdown on Lebanon’s first possession, a 21-yard snare with 10 seconds left in the first period. Bowers finished with 72 yards on five receptions. He also made a fourth-down sack to stop Elco’s opening drive at the Lebanon 25.
Braden Bohannon scored the only touchdown for Elco with a 49-yard rush in the second quarter. He had 133 yards on the ground on 25 carries. Elco’s other points were on a fourth-quarter safety on a bad snap.
Key statistic: Rodriguez had 91 of his 136 passing yards in the fourth quarter, when Lebanon needed him the most. He was 14 for 31 for 136 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also had a key 12-yard run that picked up a touchdown on the winning drive.
Up next: Lebanon hopes to keep the momentum going at Pequea Valley next Friday. Elco (0-2, 0-1) will host Lancaster Catholic on Friday.