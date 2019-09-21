From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 5, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

Three quick takeaways from Friday’s Week 5 games:

1. Lebanon earned this season’s first double-take, eye-popping victory this season: Cedars 30, Lancaster Catholic 22 in Lebanon. The Cedars snapped the Crusaders’ 14-game regular-season unbeaten streak. And Lebanon knocked Catholic out of a first-place tie in the Section 3 race. Donegal, compliments of its 31-13 win at Ephrata, and the Cedars’ triumph over the Crusaders, took over sole possession of first place in the race, as the Indians won their fourth game in a row. It’s been a couple of years since Donegal has been in this spot; the Indians last won a Section 3 title back in 2013 — and that was their first section crown since back-to-back championships in 1998 and 1999. But how about Lebanon throwing a monkey wrench into this race? The win put the Cedars right back in the section hunt, and gave Lebanon a ton of momentum going into next Friday’s game at Columbia. Donegal is at home vs. Octorara, which has won two out of three.

2. There is a new career passing-yard leader in the history of Manheim Central’s storied program, and his name is Evan Simon. The Rutgers commit snapped Jeff Smoker’s previous mark of 5,900 yards on Friday in the Barons’ 54-6 victory over Elizabethtown. Unofficially, Simon passed for 356 yards against the Bears, giving him (again, unofficially) 6,093 career yards. That yardage (yeah, yeah, unofficially, until we get Central’s official stat sheet over the weekend) is now eighth-best in L-L League history, as Simon leap-frogged Lebanon grad James Capello, Elco grad Zac Kulp and Pequea Valley grad Ben Meyers vs. E-town. He has a way to go to pass the seventh-ranked passer in L-L League history; Elco grad Jeff Martin is at No. 7 with 6,750 yards. Simon is just the ninth QB in L-L League history with 6,000 career air yards.

3. And then there were five: Cedar Crest (34-21 over Hempfield), Manheim Township (56-7 over Cocalico), Warwick (49-6 over McCaskey), Wilson (51-24 over Penn Manor) and Lampeter-Strasburg (55-10 over Garden Spot) all improved to 5-0 with point-fest victories on Friday. Meanwhile, Cocalico and Lancaster Catholic each suffered their first loss this season, dipping to 4-1. Those four Section 1 squads will all square off and the four-way first-place tie will be snapped next Friday, when Warwick welcomes Cedar Crest and Manheim Township visits Wilson. Circle those games — in ink.

Don't forget: Conestoga Valley visits Solanco for a Saturday night Section 2 showdown ...

