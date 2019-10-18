LEBANON — Lebanon's football team has not had a winning season since 2013. Until now.
Playing at home for what may or may not be the final time this season, the explosive Cedars' offense erupted for 34 first-half points and went on to down Octorara 40-20 in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three game.
After taking that 34-0 lead to the locker room at the intermission, Lebanon's Rafael Quinonez picked off Jansen Schempp's pass three plays into the second half. Five plays later Cedars' quarterback Isaiah Rodriguez sneaked in from the 1 to trigger the mercy rule.
Octorara took advantage of two fumbles by the Lebanon reserves to score three touchdowns in the second half, but the Braves never really threatened to get back into the game.
The win guarantees Lebanon (6-2 L-L, 6-3 overall) that elusive winning season, and keeps alive its hopes for postseason play. The Cedars entered the game in line to make the District Three playoffs.
Octorara fell to 2-6 in the section, 2-7 overall.
Turning point
Lebanon scored three touchdowns in the final 4:05 of the first half to pull away, including a 74-yard interception return for a score by junior Alex Rufe.
Star of the game
Rufe, who came into the game ranked third in the L-L League in receiving yards, had nine catches for 145 yards and a touchdown. He also carried the ball twice for 18 yards, including a 12-yard touchdown to open the scoring, in addition to his big pick-six.
Key statistic
Against the third-best pass defense in the league, Rodriguez completed 14 of 21 passes for 218 yards and two touchdowns.
Quotable
“I thought we could throw the ball on them. They play a lot of press man coverage, but Alex Rufe was just amazing. He is just so explosive on the field. He's got to be one of the top receivers in the state,” Lebanon coach Gerry Yonchiuk said.
Up next
Lebanon closes the regular season Friday at Annville-Cleona. Octorara will host Ephrata.