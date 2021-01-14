The L-L League football hot stove continues to churn, particularly with quarterback news.

Lebanon senior QB Isaiah Rodriguez this week announced via social media that he will be taking his talents to Wilkes University in Wilkes-Barre; the Colonels compete in the MAC under head coach Jonathan Drach.

Rodriguez also had offers from Lebanon Valley College and Albright, and he paid a visit to Millersville. But the 6-5, 225-pounder made a verbal commitment to Wilkes, which didn’t have a 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Wilkes went 6-2 in the MAC and 8-3 overall in 2019, advancing to the Centennial/MAC Bowl. Four Colonels’ quarterbacks combined to throw for 2,609 yards with 27 touchdown passes that season.

In Rodriguez, Wilkes will inherit a strong-armed QB with really good vision, poise in the pocket, accuracy and some wheels; Rodriguez had four TD keepers this past fall, while clicking on 63-of-118 passes for 907 yards with eight TD strikes against just two interceptions.

Rodriguez, who missed some time behind center this past season with a nagging injury, finished his prep career with 5,060 passing yards — fourth-best in program history and tied for 25th in L-L League history.

He earned three all-star nods for his efforts in the 2020 season: L-L League Section 3 second-team all-star QB; Lebanon County first-team all-star QB; and all-Eastern PA Football Class 5A second-team QB.

Wilkes competes against Lycoming, Alvernia, Albright, Delaware Valley, Misericordia, FDU-Forham, Stevenson and King’s in the MAC. There is one former L-L League alum on the Colonels’ current roster: Wilson RB Malachi Clore.

McTAGGART UPDATE: Lampeter-Strasburg senior QB Sean McTaggart has tacked on another offer; the Pioneers’ dual-threat all-star announced via social media this week that he has picked up an offer from Wagner. He’s also mulling offers from East Stroudsburg, Lock Haven, Monmouth, St. Francis, and Sacred Heart.

