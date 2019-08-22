In 2013, Lebanon’s Mark Pyles had what might have been Lancaster-Lebanon League football’s all-time MVP season as a quarterback, linebacker and placekicker, dragged the Cedars to a winning record in L-L Section Two and (barely) into the District Three Class 5A playoffs.
Then an enrollment surge pushed Lebanon to Class 6A and L-L Section One, where just two years ago another brilliant QB, Zakee Salisman, made the offense Madden-like. Overmatched everywhere else, the Cedars didn’t win a league game.
Lebanon is still in 6A, but now in Section Three. Many of the right elements — including, but not limited to the quarterback position — seem to be falling into place.
“People are starting to realize the potential we have,” linebacker Andrew Bowers said. “People want to put something into football.”
Sixteen starters are back from a team that won five games in Section Three a year ago.
The roster had around 55 names on it as practice began. Almost all of them attended a team camp at Millersville University in July. The weight room has been busy at a school where that has not commonly been the case.
“I can tell that they like each other, like being around one another, and they’ve been working their tails off,” veteran coach Gerry Yonchiuk. said. “Just a lot of positive energy.”
About the offense
Start with Isaiah Rodriguez, a 6-5 junior who completed 56 percent of his throws for 1,938 yards and 18 touchdowns last year. He led Section Three in passing attempts, completions, yards, TDs and passer rating.
Rodriguez is more of a drop-back guy than Pyles or Salisman. He spent a week this summer at the Manning Passing Academy in Louisiana observing guys like Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, Georgia’s Jake Fromm and Oregon’s Justin Gilbert, and came away “impressed with their footwork, and just how fast their feet move.”
There are plenty of speedy guys for Rodriguez to throw or hand the ball to, but the real key could be a solid front anchored by returners Camren Eberhart at center, tackles Matt Carvajal and Synsier Gonzalez and guard Jaden Deitzler.
About the defense
Lebanon finished second in Section Three in total defense a year ago and third in points allowed. Nine starters are back. Critically, according to Yonchiuk, that includes all three inside linebackers in the Cedars’ unusual 3-3 base front — Bowers, David Vargas and Skyler Sattizahn.
“That’s so important,” Yonchiuk said. “They’re like quarterbacks. Andrew, in particular, is the quarterback of our defense. It takes a lot off of our staff, because I can count on them.”
Final word
Yonchiuk believes Section Three is where the Cedars belong — for now.
“Two years ago, in Section One, we couldn’t win a game, and that was a really talented team, but we just didn’t have the depth in numbers,” he said.
“So we’ve built that back up. Will we be back in Section Two eventually? Yes, probably.
“It’s a different deal for us, and for all the urban school districts in our league. It’s a unique thing.”