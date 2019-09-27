Lebanon’s Alex Rufe capped an impressive night by hauling in a 6-yard touchdown pass in overtime to give the Cedars a wild 42-36 overtime win at Columbia.
After the two-point run try failed, Columbia had a chance to win if it scored and kicked the extra point. But on their first play in OT, Demetrius Diaz fumbled and Lebanon recovered to seal the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three win.
Quarterback Isaiah Rodriguez threw for 236 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another for the Cedars (4-1 Section 3, 4-2 overall), and backup running back Rafael Quinonez led all rushers with 49 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.
Columbia (1-4, 2-4) piled up 415 yards of total offense and quarterback Matt McCleary threw for 327 yards and matched Rodriguez with three TD passes and another score on the ground. But McCleary was intercepted three times and the Tide had three drives stall deep in Lebanon territory, including the final drive of regulation, which saw the clock expire with the ball on the Lebanon 17.
Turning point
There was no single turning point in a back-and-forth game that saw five lead changes and one tie before entering overtime.
Star of the game
Rufe had 13 catches for 166 yards and two touchdowns. He also had two interceptions, including one he ran back 38 yards for another score.
Key statistic
Despite giving up 327 yards through the air, Lebanon's defense sacked McCleary eight times and picked him off three times. The Cedars also recovered that fumble to clinch the W.
Up next
Lebanon will visit Northern Lebanon next Friday night, and Columbia will be at Ephrata.