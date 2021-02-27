Trailing by four points with 42 seconds left, Hempfield closed the deficit to one point with 1.6 seconds remaining in Saturday’s Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball championship game. The Black Knights had a chance to tie it on an ensuing free-throw. But the foul shot was off the mark and Lebanon pulled down the rebound to seal a nail-biting 41-40 victory at Manheim Township. It gave the L-L Section Two co-champion Cedars their first league crown since 2004 and the program’s ninth overall.

It came after a wild second half that began with L-L Section One co-champ Hempfield (12-4) trailing 24-12, after the Black Knights shot an ice-cold 5-for-25 from the floor (20 percent) in the first half.

Hempfield pushed the pace and made seven of nine attempts in the third quarter and later tied it at 32-32 near the start of the fourth quarter. The Knights got back into the game by using an effective 3-2 zone defense that stretched out to mid-court and stymied Lebanon’s offense, with the Cedars (17-3) shooting 2-for-10 from the floor in the third period.

“I knew they were going to play the 3-2 most of the second half,” Lebanon 11th-year coach Tim Speraw said. “We didn’t execute the way we should have. But we kept playing and kept fighting.”

With the score knotted at 36-36 with under 90 seconds remaining, Lebanon 6-5 senior forward Isaiah Rodriguez (15 points, six rebounds) caught a pass above the top of the key and turned to face the basket. He put the ball on the floor, attacked the rim and got a layup. He did the same thing on the Cedars’ next possession to give his team a 40-36 lead with 42 seconds left.

“I guess I just saw it and took it,” Rodriguez said afterward. “Just went for it.”

“It’s something we talk about all the time,” Speraw said. “If you catch and don’t feel the bodies near you, turn and face the basket. They either have to stop you or they have to stop one of our guys coming from the side.”

An and-one lay-up and free-throw from Ryan Hilton (11 points) cut Hempfield’s deficit to 40-39 with 30.5 seconds remaining. Lebanon’s Marquis Ferreira (10 points) had a free-throw on the other end to make it 41-39 with 13.5 seconds left. Hempfield drew a foul on its next possession but missed the back end of two free-throws. It prevented the game from possibly going to overtime, where the Knights may have had the advantage since Rodriguez and Lebanon sharp-shooter Luke Collins (14 points, three rebounds) had fouled out of the game.

“We were talking about it,” Speraw said. “If Hempfield made that (free-throw) and tied, with 1.6 seconds left, did we want to throw something or just go to overtime? ...I didn’t want to go to overtime. We didn’t have Luke and Isaiah. Let’s make a gamble here.”

It’s a gamble Lebanon didn’t have to consider. Instead, the Cedars hoisted the league championship trophy, their first under Speraw, on a week that featured Lebanon’s double-overtime 62-61 win over Warwick in a Section Two tie-breaker game five days earlier that booked them a trip to the league tourney.

“About halfway through the season we started to get the confidence. ..like after we beat Warwick that first time. We were like, ‘You know what? Why not us? Why aren’t we the best team in the league?’” Speraw said. “Everyone was talking about Warwick. Don’t get me wrong, Warwick could very well be here right now. But we kept saying, ‘Why not us?’”

BOX SCORE